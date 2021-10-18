Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:50-8:09 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 7:57-8:25 a.m. — Power lines down in the 400 block of Dennis.
Saturday, 9:55-10:13 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 700 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 9:43-10:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Sunset Ridge.
Saturday, 10:35-11:07 a.m. — Power lines down in the unit block of Minnesota.
Saturday, 3:32-3:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Saturday, 4:12-4:22 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Saturday, 5:43-6:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of West Fairchild.
Saturday, 9:21-9:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South.
Saturday, 10:53-11 p.m. — Investigation of illegal burn in the 900 block of Grant.
Sunday, 12:19-12:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 5:12-5:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Franklin.
Sunday, 8:41-8:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 8:52-8:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Baldwin.
Sunday, 5:18-5:45 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 6:26-6:37 p.m. — Subject stuck in elevator in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 7:45-10:22 p.m. — Residential structure fire in the 300 block of Love.
Sunday, 2:15-2:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Walnut.
Monday, 5:06-5:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Fletcher Drive.
