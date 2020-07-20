Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:24-8:32 a.m. — Service call in the 1300 block of Park Haven Court.
Friday, 9:14-9:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
Friday, 11:33-11:35 a.m. — Medical call to West Williams and North. Gilbert Street, but nothing found.
Friday, 1:17-1:42 p.m. — Tree trunk fire in the 500 block of Collett.
Friday, 5:25-5:33 p.m. -— Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Friday, 5:27-5:44 p.m. -— Auto accident in the 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
Friday, 6:42-7:15 p.m. — Auto accident at North Collett and East Seminary streets.
Friday, 7:16-7:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 8:02-8:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson Street.
Saturday, 8:46-9:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Jackson Street.
Saturday, 10:28-10:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.
Saturday, 11:36-11:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Walnut Street.
Saturday, 4:28-4:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Saturday, 9:19-9:40 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the first block of West Newell Road.
Saturday, 9:57-10:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 1:56-2:16 a.m. — Odor investigation in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Sunday, 2:08-2:24 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 2:14-2:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
Sunday, 3:55-4:17 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Camelot Drive.
Sunday, 5:53-6:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 7:35-7:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 12:09-12:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Sunday, 2:27-2:54 p.m. — House possibly struck by lightning in the 200 block of Denvale Drive.
Sunday, 5:38-5:50 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of West Bluff.
Sunday, 5:50-6:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 8:09-8:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 9:39-9:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of South Gilbert.
Monday, 12:18-12:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Monday, 2:40-2:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
