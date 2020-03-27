Firefighters respond to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:06-9:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East Fairchild.
Wednesday, 2:44-2:58 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Wednesday, 3:25-3:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey.
Wednesday, 6:01-6:17 p.m. — Natural gas smell investigation at Nevada and Edwards.
Wednesday, 6:18-6:29 p.m. — Transformer on fire in the unit block of North Jefferson.
Wednesday, 9:24-9:56 p.m. — Sprinkler activation/malfunction in the 1000 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 5:16-5:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 2:37-2:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 4:36-4:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Sidell.
Wednesday, 8:56-9:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Wednesday, 11:37-11:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Mer Che Manor.
Thursday, 1:55-2:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Martin.
