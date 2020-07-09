Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:49-8:04 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Logan Terrace.
Wednesday, 8:59-9:02 a.m. — Call canceled en route to Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Wednesday, 3:17-3:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:49-3:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Thursday, 1:00-1:16 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 800 block of Chandler Street.
