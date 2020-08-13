Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:31-7:51 a.m. — Power lines arcing in the 100 block of Deleware Avenue.
Wednesday, 7:50-8:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.
Wednesday, 8:19-8:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, 9:23-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Wednesday, 1:35-5:42 p.m. — Structure fire at 1319 Robinson Street. Further information was not available.
Wednesday, 5:39-6:10 p.m. — Structure fire at 1611 Crestview Drive. No other information was available.
Wednesday, 6:46-7:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Street.
Wednesday, 10:02-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Thursday, 12:40-12:59 a.m. — Gas leak in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
