Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 7:31-7:51 a.m. — Power lines arcing in the 100 block of Deleware Avenue.

Wednesday, 7:50-8:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.

Wednesday, 8:19-8:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.

Wednesday, 9:23-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.

Wednesday, 1:35-5:42 p.m. — Structure fire at 1319 Robinson Street. Further information was not available.

Wednesday, 5:39-6:10 p.m. — Structure fire at 1611 Crestview Drive. No other information was available.

Wednesday, 6:46-7:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Street.

Wednesday, 10:02-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.

Thursday, 12:40-12:59 a.m. — Gas leak in the 700 block of Sherman Street.

Tags

Recommended for you