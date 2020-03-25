Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 9:44-9:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.

Tuesday, 9:59-10:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.

Tuesday, 10:21-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.

Tuesday, 11:51 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of West Clay.

Tuesday, 1:30-1:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, 1:24-1:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Grant.

Tuesday, 2:35-2:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Grant.

Tuesday, 4:21-4:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Beard.

Tuesday, 7:07-7:21 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.

Tuesday, 7:58-8:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of North Bowman.

Wednesday, 12:44-12:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.

Wednesday, 1:22-1:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis.

Wednesday, 3:30-3:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

Wednesday, 5:52-6:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.

