Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:44-9:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Tuesday, 9:59-10:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Tuesday, 10:21-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.
Tuesday, 11:51 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of West Clay.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, 1:24-1:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Grant.
Tuesday, 2:35-2:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Grant.
Tuesday, 4:21-4:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Beard.
Tuesday, 7:07-7:21 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Tuesday, 7:58-8:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 12:44-12:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Wednesday, 1:22-1:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis.
Wednesday, 3:30-3:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 5:52-6:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.