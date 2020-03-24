Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:49-10:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Saturday, 2:52-3:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 3:42-4:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 4:51-5:27 p.m. — Fire on stove in first block of Grace Street.
Saturday, 7:10-7:31 p.m. — Investigation of alarm in first block of Grace Street.
Sunday, 4:04-4:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 10:11-10:13 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Beard Street.
Sunday, 11:18-11:22 a.m. — Medical call in 200 block of South Virginia.
Sunday, 12:13-12:31 p.m. — Burnt food on stove at 201 N. Hazel.
Sunday, 12:24-12:27 p.m. — Medical call in 400 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 5:18-5:46 p.m. — Burnt food on stove in 100 block of Seminary.
Monday, 7:47-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Monday, 12:54-1:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Monday, 12:59-1:06 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 10:11-10:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Martin.
Tuesday, 4:57-5:07 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Delaware.
