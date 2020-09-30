Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:49-9:06 a.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 200 block of Swisher.
Tuesday, 12:44-1:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 5:32-5:54 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 1000 block of Chandler.
Tuesday, 10:16-10:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Skyline.
Tuesday, 10:19-10:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Hillside.
Tuesday, 10:28-11:01 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Genpact, 1901 E. Voorhees.
Tuesday, 10:48-11:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 10:48-11:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 2:56-3:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Wednesday, 3:17-3:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Love.
Wednesday, 6:22-6:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.