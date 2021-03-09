Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:18-7:32 a.m. — Medical call at Bowman and the I-74 ramp.
Monday, 12:56-12:59 p.m. — Smoke detector activation from cooking in the 1200 block of Sheridan.
Monday, 1:08-1:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Monday, 2:57-3:06 p.m. —False alarm in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 4:05-4:19 p.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Monday, 4:36-4:48 p.m. — Smoke detector activation from cooking in the 600 block of Commercial.
Monday, 5:16-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Monday, 5:39-8:30 p.m. — Vacant structure fire in the 900 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 6:50-7:02 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1500 block of Eastview.
Monday, 8:48-9:24 p.m. — Smoke detector activation from cooking in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 11:30-11:57 p.m. — Rekindle of structure fire in the 900 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 2:57-3:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Minnesota.
