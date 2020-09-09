Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:22-9:06 a.m. — Smoke coming from a previous fire at 20 Iowa.
Tuesday, 8:51-9:06 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at Gilbert and Main streets.
Tuesday, 11:37-11:44 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at Gilbert and North streets.
Tuesday, 12:47-12:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 2:24-2:32 p.m. — Overdose in the 600 block of Beard.
Tuesday, 3:50-3:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Tuesday, 4:45-4:51 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries in the 300 block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 6:02-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Columbus.
Tuesday, 6:31-6:37 p.m. — Accidental alarm activation in the 1200 block of Sheridan.
Tuesday, 10:47-11:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden.
Tuesday, 11:02-11:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant.
Tuesday, 11:41-11:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Wednesday, 1:21-1:35 a.m. — Medical in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
