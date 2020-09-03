Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 12:16-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 2:06-2:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 4:12-4:15 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 7:55-10:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 7:47-8:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Skyline.
Wednesday, 10:41-10:56 p.m. — Stove malfunction in the 500 block of Grant.
