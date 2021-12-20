Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 7:09-7:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday, 7:46-7:58 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the unit block of Illinois.
Sunday, 2:31-2:34 p.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 4:05-4:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Maple.
Sunday, 6:14-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Monday, 1:28-1:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 4:11-4:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball.
