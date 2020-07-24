Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:06-8:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 10:58-11:22 a.m. — Breaker box malfunction at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Thursday, 11:41-11:53 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at 1703 N. Bowman Ave.
Thursday, 12:25-12:53 p.m. — Illegal burning at 409 Grant St.
Thursday, 1:08-1:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
Thursday, 5:20-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 7:16-7:29 p.m. — Oven fire, no damage at 908 Campbell Lane.
Thursday, 7:35-7:40 p.m. — Auto accident in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
Thursday, 8:38-8:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Dawn Avenue.
Thursday, 9:19-9:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Thursday, 11:37-11:56 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Sunset Cove Apartments, 2200 N. Vermilion St.
Friday, 1:46-1:56 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at Sunset Cove Apartments, 2200 N. Vermilion St.
Friday, 1:29-1:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace Street.
