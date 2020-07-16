Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:55-8:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Wednesday, 8:34-8:49 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Virginia Street.
Wednesday, 9:54-10:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 10:57-11:12 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 3:15-3:19 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 700 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 4:34-4:59 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Sheral Drive.
Wednesday, 4:54-5:00 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
Wednesday, 8:08-8:10 p.m. — Disregarded call in the 700 block of East English Street.
Wednesday, 8:37-8:47 p.m. — Power lines sparking at Griffin and Fairchild streets.
Wednesday, 10:32-10:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Wednesday, 11:40-11:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Thursday, 1:46-1:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Thursday, 4:43-4:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
