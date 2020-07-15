Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 9:14-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson Street.

Tuesday, 2:03-2:10 p.m. — Faulty smoke detector in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Tuesday, 2:26-2:33 p.m. — Medical call at Grant and Kimber streets.

Tuesday, 3:27-3:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Iowa Street.

Tuesday, 4:02-4:51 p.m. — Faulty fuse box in the 500 block of West Voorhees Street.

Tuesday, 5:39-5:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Voorhees Street.

Tuesday, 8:47-9:06 p.m. —  Illegal burning in the 900 block of Kingdom Street.

