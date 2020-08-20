Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:40-10:15 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the 800 block of John.
Wednesday, 12:44-12:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 1:01-1:22 p.m. —Illegal burning in the 500 block of Warrington.
Wednesday, 3:46-4:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Garfield Place.
Wednesday, 4:46-4:49 p.m. — Accident in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 3:40-4 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
