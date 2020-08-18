Staff Report
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:19-7:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 8:58-9:14 a.m. — Illegal burn investigation in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Friday, 12:01-12:32 p.m. — Medical call on the northbound ramp at Gilbert Street and I-74.
Friday, 12:45-1 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Wayne Street.
Friday, 2:36-2:50 p.m. — Medical call at Robinson and Madison streets.
Friday, 2:49-3:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Franklin Street.
Friday, 4:14-4:24 p.m. — Medical call in the area of North Vermilion and Roselawn streets.
Friday, 8:47 p.m.-Saturday, 4:21 a.m. — Rubbish/container fire at Mervis, 2313 Cannon St.
Friday, 9:10-9:43 p.m. — Odor investigation at 1220 Garden Drive.
Friday, 10:01-10:11 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West 3rd Street.
Saturday, 1:20-1:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Franklin Street .
Saturday, 3:45-4:01 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Saturday, 10:24-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Walnut Street.
Saturday, 12:45-1:12 p.m. — Accident at East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 3:01-3:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 6:21-6:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 2400 block of Denmark Road.
Saturday, 8:30-8:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 9:11-9:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 9:29-9:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m.-Sunday, 12:30 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 1:15-1:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.
Sunday, 8:16-8:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Sunday, 11:39-11:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman Street.
Sunday, 11:58 a.m.-12:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Robinson Street.
Sunday, 3:41-5:30 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1006 Clarence St.
Sunday, 6:51-7:02 p.m. — Carbon monoxide detector malfunction in the 206 Cronkhite St.
Sunday, 9:24-9:37 p.m. — Illegal burning at North Jackson and East Center streets.
Monday, 12:02-12:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Harmon Street.
Monday, 2:30-2:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.