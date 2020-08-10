Danville firefighters responded to these incidents:
Friday, 7:42-7:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 9:29-9:43 a.m. — Investigation of unauthorized burning at 512 Bryan Ave.
Friday, 11:11-11:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Seminary Street.
Friday, 3:12-3:28 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 1:06-1:14 a.m. — Medical call at May and East English streets.
Saturday, 8:41-8:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Saturday, 9:43-9:58 a.m. — Gas leak at 1210 Garden Drive.
Saturday, 9:55-10:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Saturday, 11:09-11:14 a.m. — False alarm due to cooking at 6 W. Raymond St.
Saturday, 1:13-1:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Stroup Street.
Saturday, 3:28-3:41 p.m. — False alarm due to faulty detector at 1225 N. Collett St.
Saturday, 5:44-6:08 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Briarcliff.
Saturday, 7:21-7:44 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Kimball Street.
Saturday, 8:53-9:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday, 9:08-9:19 p.m. — Gas leak at 718 Sherman St.
Saturday, 10:24-11:03 p.m. — Illegal burning at 20 Michigan Ave.
Sunday, 4:12-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Country Club Court.
Sunday, 12:07-12:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Denmark Road.
Sunday, 12:49-1:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 2:58-3:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Sunday, 3:13-3:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Meade.
Sunday, 5:04-7:13 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at East Williams and Fairweight streets.
Sunday, 5:06-5:30 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Sunday, 10:25-10:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Davis Street.
Monday, 1:52-2:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 5:33-5:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Grant Street.
