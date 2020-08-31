Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, Aug. 28, 8:34-8:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin Street.
Friday, 10:21-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Friday, 12:30-12:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Friday, 2:18-2:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Davis.
Friday, 3:44-4:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Liberty.
Friday, 5:30-5:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East South Street.
Friday, 6:35-7:01 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 300 block of North Cedarwood.
Friday, 8:49-9:55 p.m. — Structure fire at the back of 710 Harmon; it’s under investigation.
Friday, 11:09 p.m. –Saturday, 1:01 a.m. — Garage fire at 206 N. California.
Saturday, Aug. 29, 12:08-12:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 2:44-2:57 p.m. — Burnt food on stove in the 2700 block of Townway Road.
Saturday, 3:45-3:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant Street.
Saturday, 4:46-4:56 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 800 block of Clarence Street.
Saturday, 8:04-8:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Saturday, 9:35-9:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 9:04-9:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Saturday, 10:24-10:39 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 200 block of Ridgeway Street.
Sunday, Aug. 30, 7:49-8:09 a.m. — Alarm activated at Popeye’s, 3530 N. Vermilion.
Sunday, 10:46-10:58 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Kansas.
Sunday, 12:20-12:47 p.m. — Smoke scare at 100 W. Ellsworth.
Sunday, 5:47-5:57 p.m. — Illegal burn at Shasta and Deerwood.
Sunday, 6:26-9:30 p.m. — Large illegal fire at Mervis, 2313 Cannon.
Sunday, 7:11-7:23 p.m. — Illegal burn at 101 Pennsylvania.
Sunday, 7:37-7:52 p.m. — Dumpster fire at Wakely and Campbell.
Sunday, 10:54-11:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Deerwood.
Monday, 12:16-2:24 a.m. — Residential fire at 109 Ohio, a vacant house owned by the city. The cause is under investigation.
Monday, 5:08-6:26 a.m. — Cooking fire at 4 Camelot; damage contained to the kitchen area.
