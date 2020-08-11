Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:53-8:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Monday, 9:41-9:50 a.m. — Auto accident at East Voorhees and North Collett Street.
Monday, 10:16-10:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Monday, 12:20-12:31 p.m. — Food on stove at 226 Denvale Drive.
Monday, 4:46-4:50 p.m. —Medical call in the 1200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 4:50-4:57 p.m. — Power lines down at 1100 N. Gilbert St.
Monday, 4:46-4:59 p.m. — Power lines down at 943 N. Hazel St.
Monday, 4:50-5:02 p.m. — Power lines down at 400 Grant St.
Monday, 4:57-5:07 p.m. — Power lines down at 1028 Oak St.
Monday, 4:59-5:22 p.m. — Power lines down at 505 Elmwood Ave.
Monday, 5:02-6:02 p.m. — Power lines down at 130 S. Crawford St.
Monday, 5:02-5:09 p.m. — Power lines down at Fowler Avenue and East Voorhees Street.
Monday, 5:09-5:14 p.m. — Power lines down at 1305 Parkview Dr.
Monday, 5:07-5:20 p.m. — Power lines down at 515 W. Voorhees St.
Monday, 5:14-5:20 p.m. — Power lines down at 101 E. Seminary St.
Monday, 5:21-5:32 p.m. — Power lines down at 7 W. Davis St.
Monday, 5:32-5:37 p.m. — Power lines down at North Hazell and East Seminary streets.
Monday, 5:22-5:38 p.m. — Power lines down at Cleveland and Bismark streets.
Monday, 5:20-7:40 p.m. — Power lines down at 602 W. Woodlawn Ave.
Monday, 5:52-8:33 p.m. — Power lines down at 1906 Lake Terrace Dr.
Monday, 6:23-7:12 p.m. — Power lines down at South Griffin and Cleveland.
Monday, 7:47-8:08 p.m. — Power lines down at 900 N. Hazel St.
Monday, 7:57-8:19 p.m. — Power lines down at Jewel and Clarence streets.
Monday 8:01-8:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Mabin Street.
Monday, 8:49-8:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant Street.
Monday, 10:06-10:23 p.m. — Auto accident at East Voorhees and North Griffin.
Monday, 11:43 p.m.-Tuesday, 12:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Avenue D.
Monday, 11:55 p.m.-Tuesday, 12:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 4:40-4:58 a.m. — Medical in the 600 block of Sherman Street.
