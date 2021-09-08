Incidents reported to police included:
Monday, 9:12-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Commercial.
Monday, 9:18-9:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 1:49-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Orchard.
Monday, 4:01-4:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Jackson.
Monday, 4:05-4:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North California.
Monday, 10:39-11:20 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1200 block of Griggs.
Monday, 10:41-11:08 p.m. — Overheated equipment in the 500 block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 12:59-1:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grove.
Tuesday, 4:05-4:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of Lake Terrace Drive.
Tuesday, 5:08-5:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Tuesday, 5:50-6:05 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1400 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 12:52-1:01 p.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Tuesday, 1:46-1:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 2700 block of Townway.
Tuesday, 2:17-2:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of West Roselawn.
Tuesday, 5:38-5:50 p.m. — Authorized burning in the 400 block of East Winter Avenue.
Tuesday, 7:49-8:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of Edgewater Place.
Tuesday, 8:17-8:50 p.m. — Gas line fire in the1200 block of James Place.
Tuesday, 8:37-8:56 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Tuesday, 11:50 p.m. to Wednesday, 12:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
