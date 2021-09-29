Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 8:30-8:34 a.m. — Activated fire alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

Tuesday, 9:48-9:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.

Tuesday, 3:25-3:27 p.m. — Disabled vehicle at Winter and Gilbert.

Tuesday, 4:41-4:46 p.m. — Traffic accident at South and Bowman.

Tuesday, 5:33-5:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Kingdom.

Wednesday, 12:13-12:25 a.m. — Assist police in the 1600 block of Oak.

Wednesday, 12:41-1:10 a.m. — Odor investigation in the 1300 block of Perrysville.

Wednesday, 2:39-2:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Park Haven.

