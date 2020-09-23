Monday, 3:27-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Monday, 7:07-7:28 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at California Avenue and Cannon Street.
Monday, 9:14-9:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 7:49-7:57 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Tuesday, 1:50-2:06 p.m. — Carbon dioxide alarm investigation in the 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:46-2:55 p.m. — False alarm at the VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main.
Tuesday, 4:29-4:34 p.m. — False alarm at the VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main.
Tuesday, 5:11-5:54 p.m. — Carbon dioxide alarm investigation in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, 12:13-12:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.
Wednesday, 1:53-2:25 a.m. — False alarm in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
