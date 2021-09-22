Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:56-9:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Marion.
Tuesday, 12:51-1:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, 1:20-1:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Avenue G.
Tuesday, 1:55-2:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Forrest.
Tuesday, 3:45-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Tuesday, 3:28-4:08 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 8:06-8:19 p.m. —False alarm in the unit block of East Liberty Lane.
Tuesday, 7:59-8:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Oregon Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:41-10 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:10-11:29 p.m. — False alarm in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Wednesday, 12:18-12:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Brunswick Lane.
Wednesday, 2:13-2:32 a.m. — Smoke investigation in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Wednesday, 6-6:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
