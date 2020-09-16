Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:17-9:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Payne.
Tuesday, 10:26-10:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of James Place.
Tuesday, 12:17-12:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of Westview Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:42-2:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Tuesday, 3:01-3:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Meade.
Tuesday, 8:45-8:50 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Highland Boulevard and Greenwood Cemetery Road.
Tuesday, 9:13-9:26 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 900 block of Franklin.
