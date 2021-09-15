Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:22-9:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 9:25-9:36 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Delaware.
Monday, 12:04-12:21 a.m. — Activated fire alarm in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 1:43-2:45 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Monday, 5:56-6:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Elmwood.
Monday, 7:28-7:43 p.m. — Possible garage fire in the 500 block of North Bowman.
Monday, 8:10-9:09 p.m. — Wiring issues in the 500 block of East Roselawn.
Monday, 10:09-10:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 8:50-8:58 a.m. — Medical call at Buchanan and East Main.
Tuesday, 9:26-9:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veteran’s Way.
Tuesday, 11:52 a.m. to 12:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace.
Tuesday, 2:42-3:11 p.m. — Power line / transformer blown at South Stewart and West 1st.
Tuesday, 5:09-5:27 p.m. — Power line down in the 600 block of Shadowlawn Place.
Tuesday, 5:23-5:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 7:29-7:44 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
Wednesday, 12:26-1:03 a.m. — Smoke detector malfunction in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
