Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:30-7:44 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Tuesday, 7:49-8:05 a.m. — Wires down in the 1600 block of North Franklin.
Tuesday, 8:15-8:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Williams.
Tuesday, 8:34-8:52 a.m. — Burned food on the stove in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 10:14-10:25 a.m. — Vehicle fire next to building in the 700 block of East South.
Tuesday, 11:18-11:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 12:56-1:09 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 12:57-1:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 3:56-4:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Harmon.
Wednesday, 1:32-1:56 a.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 3:44-4:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Leseure.
