Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:12-7:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Tuesday, 11:25-11:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Beard.
Tuesday, 1:48-1:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Beard.
Tuesday, 3:09-3:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of Townway.
Tuesday, 4:05-4:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of Edgewater.
Tuesday, 6:59-7:06 p.m. — Burnt food on the stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Tuesday, 8:12-9:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Knollcrest.
Tuesday, 10:42-11:04 p.m. — Overheated motor in the 500 block of North Crawford.
Wednesday, 4:25-4:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.