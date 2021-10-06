Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:25-9:27 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 10:06-10:15 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Tuesday, 10:14-10:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:13-12:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
Tuesday, 2:28-2:40 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Grand Circle.
Tuesday, 7:20-7:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Myrtle Drive.
Tuesday, 8:44-9:12 p.m. — Cooking fire in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:29-9:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 10:51-11:09 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Maywood Drive.
Wednesday, 12:32-12:54 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the unit block of Delaware Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.