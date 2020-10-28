Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:07-8:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Suncrest.
Tuesday, 9:23-8:47 a.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 1:05-1:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 1:09-1:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Tuesday, 5:19-5:50 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 600 block of Lawndale.
Wednesday, 2:50-3:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 4:45-5:20 a.m. — HVAC unit alarmed in the 1900 block of East Voorhees.
