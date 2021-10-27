Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday, 7-7:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 9:30-9:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Tuesday, 11:43-11:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:11-12:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Tuesday, 1:15-1:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 1:41-1:59 p.m. — Carbon monoxide check in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Tuesday, 5:42-5:57 p.m. — Possible illegal burn in the 900 block of Hazel.
Tuesday, 7:49-8:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Dennis.
Tuesday, 8:24-8:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Swisher.
Tuesday, 8:45-9:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Sunset.
Tuesday, 9:14-10:03 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 900 block of Hazel.
Wednesday, 3:12-3:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.