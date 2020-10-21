Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10:10-10:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Commercial.
Tuesday, 11:15-11:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
Tuesday, 2:51-3:17 p.m. — Traffic accident with injuries in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:12-4:29 p.m. — Overdose in the 1300 block of May.
Tuesday, 6:45-7:04 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Wednesday, 12:43-1:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Bryan.
