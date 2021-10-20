Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 11:21-11:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Davis.
Monday, 2:11-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Golf Circle.
Monday, 2:24-2:26 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Vermilion.
Monday, 3:38-3:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Monday, 6:36-7:15 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 6:38-6:55 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 600 block of West English.
Monday, 9:30-9:48 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 600 block of Porter.
Monday, 10:30-10:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Walnut.
Monday, 11:01-11:22 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 400 block of Avenue F.
Tuesday, 10:04-10:19 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Tuesday, 10:15-10:31 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Tuesday, 10:20-10:45 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the unit block of Eastgate.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:34 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 1500 block of Griggs.
Tuesday, 7:54-8:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Minnesota.
Tuesday, 8-8:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Hazel.
Wednesday, 1:07-1:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Madison.
