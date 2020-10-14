Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:40-9:50 a.m. — False alarm in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, 12:33-12:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 4:35-4:43 p.m. — Smoke investigation at Griggs and Plum.
Tuesday, 5:05-5:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 5:58-6:33 p.m. — Brush fire in the 1000 block of North Collett.
Tuesday, 6:15-6:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Tuesday, 6:26-6:38 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Tuesday, 7:09-7:48 p.m. — Elevator rescue in the unit block of Harrison.
Tuesday, 7:43-7:50 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Tuesday, 7:53-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial.
Tuesday, 9:39-9:49 p.m. — Medical call at East Main and Tennessee Avenue.
Wednesday, 1:05-1:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Wednesday, 2:58-3:09 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.