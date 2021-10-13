Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:45-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Tuesday, 8:59-9:07 a.m. — Battery victim at Harrison and Walnut.
Tuesday, 9:32-9:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 10:17-10:34 a.m. — Power pole down in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Tuesday, 10:30-11:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Meridian.
Tuesday, 10:56-11:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 3:17-3:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington.
Tuesday, 4:45-9:37 p.m. — Structure fire in the 500 block of North Grant.
Tuesday, 7:59-8:20 p.m. — Traffic accident at Williams and Porter.
Wednesday, 12:12-12:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Wednesday, 2:29-2:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Wednesday, 5:33-5:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
