Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 6:15-6:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kansas Avenue.
Monday, 1:11-1:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of East Main.
Monday, 1:52-2:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of East Main.
Monday, 3:39-3:44 p.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Monday, 4:07-7:02 p.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Chandler.
Monday, 7:18-7:37 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Monday, 8:21-8:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 8:41-8:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, Midnight to 12:07 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Tuesday, 2:05-2:21 a.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Tuesday, 2:04-2:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:03-9:12 a.m. — Alarm activation due to construction dust in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:17-12:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Harrison.
Tuesday, 1:25-1:38 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:29-2:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball.
Tuesday, 2:43-3:07 p.m. — Natural gas investigation in the 2100 block of North Jackson.
Tuesday, 6:56-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 6:53-7:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 9:18-9:37 p.m. — Traffic accident at English and Harmon.
Tuesday, 10:20-10:39 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Tuesday, 10:52-11:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Tuesday, 11:41-11:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grove.
