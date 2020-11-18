Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:29-9:38 a.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of North Crawford.
Tuesday, 11:58 a.m. to 12:13 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Thomhill.
Tuesday, 12:10-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hazel.
Tuesday, 12:44-12:48 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 1:53-2:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Wakely.
Tuesday, 2:28-2:42 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Tuesday, 2:58-3:02 p.m. — No incident found in the 2600 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 4:56-5:14 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the unit block of East Main.
Tuesday, 9:51-10:10 p.m. — Natural gas smell in the 200 block of East South.
Tuesday, 10:23-10:33 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 10:32-10:59 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
