Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10:43-10:55 a.m. — Gas leak in the unit block of East Columbia.
Tuesday, 11:18-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:21-11:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m. to 12:32 p.m. — Building fire in the 200 block of Grace.
Tuesday, 1:16-1:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Franklin.
Tuesday, 1:55-2 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Tuesday, 1:50-2:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Seminary.
Tuesday, 5:08-5:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Moore.
Tuesday, 7:59-8:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South State.
Tuesday, 8:10-8:20 p.m. — Good intent in the 600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 8:35-8:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 1:39-2:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
