Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:47-8:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 9:11-9:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:47 a.m. to noon — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Tuesday, 12:24-12:35 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 400 block of Dawn.
Tuesday, 12:24-12:41 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 1200 block of North Jackson.
Tuesday, 7:35-7:52 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Tuesday, 9:07-9:13 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Holiday Inn, 310 Eastgate.
Tuesday, 9:33-9:50 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at Holiday Inn, 310 Eastgate.
Tuesday, 9:48-10:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon.
Wednesday, 5:09-5:22 p.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Jewell.
