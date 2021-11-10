Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:01-9:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Forrest.
Tuesday, 9:02-9:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 9:04-9:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:42-10:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore.
Tuesday, 9:56-10:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Tuesday, 11:16-11:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 11:36-11:53 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:32-12:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:25-1:33 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Tuesday, 2:34-2:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 3:14-3:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 4:28-4:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 6:40-7 p.m. — Rubish fire in the 900 block of Jewel.
Tuesday, 11:35-11:51 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Wednesday, 5:45-6:08 a.m. — Smoke removal in the 100 block of Grace.
