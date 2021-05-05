Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:55-8:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Tuesday, 8:15-8:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
Tuesday, 9:56-10:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Chester.
Tuesday, 10:19-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Tuesday, 11:02-11:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday, 12:42-12:53 p.m. — False alarm in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 3:22-3:46 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Chandler.
Tuesday, 5:58-6:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan.
Tuesday, 8:49-8:52 p.m. — False alarm in the 700 block of Commercial.
Tuesday, 9:33-9:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 10:24-10:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of McRynolds.
Wednesday, 4:04-4:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
