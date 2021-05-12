Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 10:08-10:27 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Monday, 12:51-1:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 1:35-1:39 p.m. — Burnt popcorn and smoke detector activation in the 100 block of North Franklin.
Monday, 2:01-2:22 p.m. — Natural gas smell in the area in the 2000 block of East Main.
Monday, 2:08-2:31 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Monday, 3:55-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Wayne.
Monday, 4:36-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Woodland Trace.
Monday, 5:53-5:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 6:08-6:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Jewell.
Tuesday, 1:20-1:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman.
Tuesday, 1:43-1:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Tuesday, 6:51-7:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 8:42-8:51 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 10:24-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 10:51-10:56 a.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:46-11:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of May.
Tuesday, 1:10-1:57 p.m. — Tree down on power lines in the 700 block of South Griffin.
Tuesday, 1:48-1:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 6:46-6:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Collett.
Tuesday, 6:29-6:59 p.m. — Investigate odor of natural gas in the 900 block of Forrest.
Tuesday, 7:05-7:10 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:17-3:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Voorhees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.