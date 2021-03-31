Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East.
Tuesday, 8:57-9:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:17-10:27 a.m. — Police assist in the 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:58 a.m. to 12:14 p.m. — Unauthorized burning unit block of West 2nd.
Tuesday, 5:16-5:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Tuesday, 8:48-9:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Wednesday, 12:06-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
