Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 9-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East.

Tuesday, 8:57-9:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.

Tuesday, 10:17-10:27 a.m. — Police assist in the 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Tuesday, 11:58 a.m. to 12:14 p.m. — Unauthorized burning unit block of West 2nd.

Tuesday, 5:16-5:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Tuesday, 8:48-9:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.

Wednesday, 12:06-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.

