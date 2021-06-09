Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 11:33-11:43 a.m. — Detector activation in the 500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:03-12:35 p.m. — Detector activation in the 500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:29-12:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
Tuesday, 1:31-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Tuesday, 1:58-2:07 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 3:50-3:55 p.m. — Canceled enroute at Cleveland and South Bowman.
Tuesday, 5:16-5:35 p.m. — Wires down in the 900 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, 7:19-7:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Tuesday, 7:31-7:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 9:26-9:43 p.m. — Gun shot victim in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Wednesday, 2:29-3:03 a.m. — Detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 3:10-3:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Warrington Avenue.
Wednesday, 4:25-4:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
