Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 1:08-1:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Liberty Lane.
Tuesday, 5:14-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 6:01-6:29 p.m. — Structure fire in the unit block of Kentucky.
Tuesday, 6:26-6:35 p.m. — Child pulled alarm in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 6:52-6:58 p.m. — Smoke investigation at Avenue B and Warrington.
Tuesday, 11:24-11:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 6:12-6:23 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.