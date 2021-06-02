Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:23-8:33 a.m. — Unattended burning in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Tuesday, 8:39-8:54 a.m. — Odor of natural gas in the 1000 block of Moore.
Tuesday, 2:26-2:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Avenue B.
Tuesday, 3:46-4:05 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of East Main.
Tuesday, 6:26-6:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 7:52-8 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 12:17-12:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Conron Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:13-2:52 a.m. — False alarm in the 1000 block of Bahls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.