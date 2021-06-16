Firefighters responded on the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:47-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 10:16-10:26 a.m. — Overdose in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Colfax.
Tuesday, 2:14-2:25 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 2:56-3:10 p.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of North State.
Tuesday, 3:46-3:50 p.m. — Medical call at Walnut and Harrison.
Tuesday, 6:02-6:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 11:35-11:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 3:28-3:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Wednesday, 6:41-6:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of McKinley.
