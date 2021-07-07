Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10:07-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Denvale.
Tuesday, 11:15-11:31 a.m. — Burnt food on stove in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Tuesday, 12:52-1:25 p.m. — Carbon dioxide call in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 5:29-5:40 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of North Hazel.
Tuesday, 6:18-6:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Northbrook.
Tuesday, 6:46-7:03 p.m. — Lift assist in the unit block of Kentucky.
Tuesday, 10:09-10:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Wednesday, 1:17-1:46 a.m. — Child playing with a lighter.
