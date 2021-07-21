Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:19-8:22 a.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 8:31-8:40 a.m. — Accident with gas leak investigation at Bismark and East Main.
Tuesday, 11:36-11:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 12:31-12:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:01-1:06 p.m. — Accidental set off in the 200 block of East Williams.
Tuesday, 2:54-3:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Pixley.
Tuesday, 3:14-3:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 3:44-4:17 p.m. — Overheated motor in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:27-11:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Wednesday, 3:42-4:03 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 3300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 6:13-6:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison.
