Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:59-8:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 10:51-11:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Timberline Drive.
Tuesday, 11:04-11:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 1:48-1:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Liberty Lane.
Tuesday, 3:55-4:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East English.
Tuesday, 4:22-5:08 p.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Robinson.
Tuesday, 7:12-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Main.
Tuesday, 8:26-8:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 6:06-6:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
